Drug driver's story flimsy: Magistrate

Clair Morton
| 15th Aug 2017 5:00 AM

WHILE Santa was out delivering the last of his presents just after midnight on Christmas Day last year, police were at Clarenza pulling over a suspended learner driver who was later found to be under the influence of methylam- phetamines.

Hidden in a rear spare tyre well of the Holden sedan was a "toy gun" described as a Villa Giocattoli 13 shot cap gun, which looked genuine.

The police stop on the Pacific Highway resulted in Gabriel Miller, 24, appearing in Grafton Local Court yesterday to plead guilty on several charges including driving under the influence of a prohibited drug, driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle, driving on a suspended license and possession of an unauthorised firearm.

Defence solicitor Michelle Herrmann said Miller was was aware his license was suspended and that his car was unregistered, but chose to drove from Ballina to spend Christmas with his partner and young child at his home in Tamworth.

The court heard he later described his own actions to community corrections as "stupid and immature".

Ms Herrmann also said Miller had consumed illicit drugs on the Gold Coast in the lead-up to driving, but dismissed the concealed weapon as a toy from PlayStation game Call of Duty, which he'd "forgotten about".

In response to that assertion, Magistrate A Mijovich said it was "extraordinary" that defendants still came before that court with such stories and expected people to believe them.

"It's clearly rubbish that you were going to keep it as a momento," Mr Mijovich said.

The Crown prosecutor also noted that a Call of Duty gun had a plastic cap on the end to mark it as a toy, a defining feature which in this case had been removed.

For the firearm offence, Miller was placed on a two-year good behaviour bond with supervision.

For the driving offences he was disqualified for 12 months, and fined $900.

He was fined a further $250 for one count of failure to leave premises, over an incident at The Albert Hotel in Tamworth on April 1.

Grafton Daily Examiner
