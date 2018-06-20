Drug find north of Whiporie

A man has been arrested after a hydroponic set up was found at a property north of Whiporie yesterday.

About 8am on Tuesday, officers from Richmond Police District executed a search warrant at an Ellangowan address.

During a search of the property, police located a hydroponic cannabis set-up in a deatched shed, 327 grams of cannabis leaf, 20 indoor hydroponic cannabis plants and one outdoor cannabis plant.

The estimated potential street value of the cannabis is $71, 000.

A 49-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Lismore Base Hospital for a mental health assessment.

Inquiries are continuing