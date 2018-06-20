Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cannabis.
Cannabis. Bill North
Crime

Drug find north of Whiporie

Adam Hourigan
by
20th Jun 2018 7:24 AM

A man has been arrested after a hydroponic set up was found at a property north of Whiporie yesterday.

About 8am on Tuesday, officers from Richmond Police District executed a search warrant at an Ellangowan address.

During a search of the property, police located a hydroponic cannabis set-up in a deatched shed, 327 grams of cannabis leaf, 20 indoor hydroponic cannabis plants and one outdoor cannabis plant.

The estimated potential street value of the cannabis is $71, 000.

A 49-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Lismore Base Hospital for a mental health assessment.

Inquiries are continuing

nsw police richmond police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    STUDY: We're under stress, but often don't know it

    STUDY: We're under stress, but often don't know it

    Health Study showsmental illness in rural people is often under reported and often associate with severe disorders

    • 20th Jun 2018 7:53 AM
    'All we could do was hug each other'

    premium_icon 'All we could do was hug each other'

    News Family in shock after another close call at Ulmarra's black spot

    YOUR SAY: Plenty of talk about rubbish

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Plenty of talk about rubbish

    Council News Cleanup attracts plenty of strong opinions

    • 20th Jun 2018 8:33 AM
    Go west for the growth in Clarence property prices

    premium_icon Go west for the growth in Clarence property prices

    Property CoreLogic report shows increase in local prices over 25 years

    • 20th Jun 2018 8:27 AM

    Local Partners