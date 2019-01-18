Guilty pleas for drug, firearm charges but no jail time

A SOUTH Grafton man has avoided a jail sentence after pleading guilty to charges dating back to 2017, after police raided a property and found drugs and an unregistered firearm.

Daniel Polley, 27, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday to be sentenced on five charges, including possessing prohibited drugs, supplying a prohibited drug, possessing an unregistered firearm and not keeping a firearm safely.

In the agreed upon facts tendered to the court, at 1.30pm on October 14, 2017, police attended a property in South Grafton to execute a search warrant.

During the search, police found $570 in cash on Polley, and in the living room a number of small resealable bags containing marijuana as well as a small resealable bag of methylamphetamine.

Further examination of the property uncovered a safe, and when opened police discovered a large amount of resealable bags, with some containing drug residue.

Also in the safe was a clear rock substance, which weighed 2.2g, that Polley claimed was MSM, an agent used to cut methylamphetamine with.

In a second bedroom, among a number of bongs strewn across the room and chopped marijuana was a .177 sports air pistol.

Polley told police the weapon wasn't his, and had pulled it apart because it didn't work.

When interviewed by police following his arrest, Polley claimed he gave the marijuana as payment to family and friends for odd jobs, as well as for personal use. Polley also said the methylamphetamine was for personal use.

In total, police seized 51.5g of marijuana from the raid.

Polley's phone was also examined, which indicated supply of the prohibited drug.

Magistrate Karen Stafford sentenced Polley to an 18- month Community Corrections Order, as well as 80 hours community service.