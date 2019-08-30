Drug-induced psychosis led to savage murder attempt

A MACKAY father was so entrenched in a "fanciful" delusion that two mates were linked to a paedophile ring and had murdered his daughter that he tried to stab them to death with a screwdriver.

The then-28 year old was in the grip of a drug-induced psychosis from prolonged use of marijuana and ice when on August 30, 2015 he unleashed a vicious attack on Christopher Battams.

Ryan Kayde Lowe savagely rammed the screwdriver through Mr Battams neck and head multiple times fracturing his skull and causing catastrophic injuries, then leaving him for dead inside a Beaconsfield home.

Russel Miles, who had been waiting been outside, heard parts of the brutal assault but still drove with Lowe to the Gooseponds before confronting him over his reason for the attack. Lowe told him that Mr Battams "had taken something priceless from him".

"In the next moment (Lowe) attacked Mr Miles with probably the same screwdriver from the earlier assault," Crown Prosecutor Josh Phillips said. "The blows were to his head.... In addition to the attack with the screwdriver there was some choking as well."

Mackay Supreme Court heard Lowe then became distracted by the "bent screwdriver" allowing Mr Miles to escape, call police and return to the Beaconsfield home where he found Mr Battams bloody and unconscious on the floor "making gurgling sounds".

The court heard Mr Battams had permanent brain damage and would need a carer for the rest of his life.

Defence barrister Joseph Briggs said his client was in a "grossly psychotic state" at the time, suffering delusions and wrongly believed the men were paedophiles and had killed his daughter.

"One can't assess his position through the lens of a rational person," Mr Briggs said.

"He formed that intent within an incapacity to reason against that intent. He believed absolutely wrongly that these people were the perpetrators of incredible harm."

Mr Briggs said Lowe, now 32, could not "separate himself from his psychosis" at the time of the attack "and reality check what he was doing".

Psychiatric reports revealed Lowe had used marijuana from age 12 and as a result developed paranoid schizophrenia, which became more severe as he graduated to using amphetamines in his 20s and intensified further when he began injecting ice from 2013.

"This is an obvious example of what happens when this drug is used how you've used it so frequently," Justice James Douglas said as he jailed Lowe for 14 years on two counts of attempted murder and numerous other offences.

The court heard that three days before, Lowe had bashed a man at Moranbah North Coal Mine after he refused to go for a drive.

The case went before the Mental Health Court but Lowe was deemed fit to stand trial.

Justice Douglas said even though a psychiatrist determined Lowe had been deprived of the capacity to understand or control his actions, it could not be excluded that at the time of the attempted murders "you were not still significantly intoxicated with ice".

"On the balance of probabilities intoxication was an element in your overall mental status... (and) a defence of unsoundness of mind was not available," Justice Douglas said.

Lowe was now medicated and Justice Douglas accepted that he had insight into his illness and was not beyond rehabilitation.

Lowe has already spent more than four years in custody and will be eligible for parole after just more than 11 years.