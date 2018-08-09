Drug kingpin Tony Mokbel’s sprawling property empire

Tony Mokbel amassed a property empire with his ill-gotten gains.

A DECADE ago, as he battled to stay free, Tony Mokbel moaned that he had only $45 to his name.

It was hard to reconcile the sob story with the incredible wealth authorities had linked to the prolific drug dealer's operation in the years previous, including a property at Noosa.

The seizure of at least 60 properties, a fleet of luxury vehicles and motorcycles had exposed the incredible extent of the wealth he had accumulated, or helped others amass.

Then there were the racehorse, jewellery and millions in cold, hard cash which police later recovered.

Mokbel at Flemington racecourse on Oaks Day in 2004.

At the height of his powers, the Ferrari-driving former pizza-maker and his associates appeared to own half of the inner-northern suburbs.

Not bad for a bloke who dropped out of school aged 15.

Mokbel is now doing a 22-year prison sentence.

Investigators have always suspected there are more assets and cash tucked away they were never able to reach.

This is a list of the properties and other assets frozen by police after a painstaking examination of his activities.

They were suspected of being controlled by Mokbel or members of his sprawling criminal empire.

The Mokbel property empire

Forbes-Moranding Rd, Kilmore

Virginia Court, Bulleen

Pelican Grove, Noosa

Parker St, Templestowe

Grandview Parade, Pascoe Vale South

Red Lion Hotel, Kilmore

The Red Lion Hotel in Kilmore.

Boronia Rd, Boronia

The Grove, Coburg

A home in The Grove, Coburg.

Two properties in Florence St, Brunswick

Downs St, Brunswick

Downs St Brunswick.

A luxurious pool at the rear of a Downs St property.

Quinns Rd, Kilmore

Holmes St, Brunswick

Johnston St, Port Melbourne

Nicholson St, Coburg

Two properties in Belgrave St, Coburg

Canberra St, Brunswick

Canberra St, Brunswick.

O'Hea St, Pascoe Vale South

Glenside St, Avondale Heights

Two properties in Mary St, Essendon

Edmonds Court, Avondale Heights

Rimcross Avenue, Avondale Heights

Riviera Rd, Avondale Heights

Several properties in Kambrook Rd, Caulfield North

A string of properties in Kambrook Road, Caulfield.

Glenora Avenue, Coburg

Park Rd, Donvale

Rene St, Preston

Dean St, Preston

Dean St, Preston.

Dromana Parade, Safety Beach

Glenvale Rd, Ringwood North

Annan Place, Templestowe

Paradise Island, Surfers Paradise

Linda Avenue, Box Hill North

Two properties in Sussex St, Pascoe Vale

Norman St, Coburg

Multiple properties in Sydney Rd, Brunswick

A property in Sydney Rd, Brunswick.

Falconer Rd, Park Orchards

Three properties in Huntingdale Rd, Huntingdale

Two in Derril Rd, Portland

Dry Creek Rd, Bonnie Doon

Church Rd, Doncaster

Elizabeth St, Doncaster East

Dods St, Brunswick

Moray St, Fawkner

Moore St, Coburg

Carbine Court, New Gisborne

McMahons Rd, Coburg North

Gloucester Way, Epping

Tennyson St, Moonee Ponds

Fetlock Drive, Truganina

Karingal Drive, Greensborough

Hogan St, Fawkner

Gordon St, Coburg

MOKBEL'S OTHER LUXURIES

$336,000 found in a search at a Parkdale house.

Wads of cash being taken from the Parkdale home as evidence.

2000 Mercedes Benz

Ferrari Roadster

The Ferrari once owned by Mokbel.

2005 Ducati 999S

Scarface memorabilia set

A Scarface memorabilia set was among the items seized. Picture: AP

2003 Harley-Davidson FXD

1975 Harley-Davidson

Pillar of Hercules

Pillar of Hercules ridden by jockey Luke Nolen at Moonee Valley in 2007.

2004 BMW 325 CI Tourer

18ct Jager Le Coulter men's dress watch