Drug supply accused back before court

TWO men accused of involvement in an alleged drug supply syndicate have failed to convince a magistrate to release them on bail, while another accused will make a bail application today.

South Grafton man Tyson Dean Stoker, 24, who has been charged with 40 counts of supply prohibited drug, appeared in Grafton Local Court yesterday to make a fresh bail application.

Fellow co-accused Jason Wayne O'Driscoll, 39, of South Grafton, who last week was charged with seven counts of supply prohibited drug, possess prohibited drugs and recklessly deal with proceeds of crime, also appeared in court and made an application for bail.

As a result of the serious nature of the charges both Mr Stoker and Mr O'Driscoll faced, they both needed to show why ongoing detention was unjustified.

Mr Stoker's lawyer Anne-Alece Johnston submitted her client didn't have an extensive criminal history, and the offences were not violent.

Ms Johnston also submitted that her client is capable of complying with orders made by the court, and would not be at risk of leaving the area. Ms Johnston also said Mr Stoker was willing to comply with a strict curfew and reporting conditions, and would also submit to wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Despite Ms Johnston's submissions, magistrate Greg Grogin noted the offences Mr Stoker is accused of, which include drug supply over a three-month period, were alleged to have taken place while Mr Stoker was on bail and subject to a good behaviour bond for unrelated offences.

Mr Grogin also noted previous instances where bonds were called up by the court as a result of failure to comply, and found cause had not been shown why detention was unjustified, and bail was refused.

Following Mr Stoker, Mr O'Driscoll's lawyer Greg Coombes submitted to the court that his client was a recognised carer for his wife, who suffers from PTSD, and that in the past Mr O'Driscoll had fully complied with court orders.

Mr Coombes told the court his client was willing to comply with a strict curfew and a total ban on digital communication as a way to mitigate the risk of further offending and protection to the community.

Mr Grogin said while he accepted that Mr O'Driscoll did show cause as to why ongoing detention was unjustified in relation to caring for his wife, he said there was an unacceptable risk of committing further serious offences and endangering community safety, and that it was "almost impossible" to police a total restriction on access to digital communication. As a result bail was formally refused.

Another co-accused, Michael Alexander Looker, 51, is expected to make an application for bail today.

Mr Stoker and Mr O'Driscoll are both expected to appear in Grafton Local Court in October.