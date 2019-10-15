Drug supply accused faces Grafton Local Court

A 51-year-old man from Southgate is arrested during search warrants executed by Coffs Clarence District Police on Thursday, 8th August, 2019.

A 51-year-old man from Southgate is arrested during search warrants executed by Coffs Clarence District Police on Thursday, 8th August, 2019. NSW Police

A SOUTHGATE man facing 11 drug supply charges has had a fresh bail application heard in court today.

Michael Looker, 51, appeared in Grafton Local Court via audio-visual link from Kempsey Correctional Centre this morning where his defence solicitor, Joe Fahey, submitted a change in his client's mental health warranted a new bail hearing.

Calling his client to give witness, the court heard Mr Looker had repeatedly sought help from nurses in regards to his mental health since he was first charged in August with 11 counts of supplying a prohibited drug between March 15 and May 14.

The court heard Mr Looker had been placed on a prison system where he was not allowed to be in a cell by himself overnight, and during his testimony was on the verge of tears.

"I am...not suicidal, just upset with what's happening. It's not right. Emotionally, I can't handle it," Mr Looker said.

While magistrate Kathy Crittenden noted that emotional hardship and distress in custody was not uncommon, there were circumstances surrounding Mr Looker's detention that saw her prepared to "entertain" a release application.

Ms Crittenden said one of the 11 charges Mr Looker was facing, one of supplying a commercial quantity of drugs, was a strictly indictable matter and would require Mr Fahey to show cause as to why his client's ongoing detention was unjustified.

Mr Fahey submitted the charge of supplying a commercial quantity of drugs came as a result of the other charges Mr Looker is accused of, rather than being made out on its own. As a result, Mr Fahey cast doubt on whether the charge could be indictable threshold of the drug could be determined.

Ms Crittenden agreed with Mr Fahey's submissions and conceded while the prosecution may have a strong case on the smaller drug supply charges, the strictly indictable charge was weaker. As a result, Ms Crittenden accepted cause had been shown, and bail was granted.

The magistrate also said concerns of committing further offences and the protection of the community could be addressed by strict bail conditions, and imposed a $12,000 surety as part of the bail conditions.

The matter was adjourned to November 5.