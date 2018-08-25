Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged a woman will supplying methamphetamine.
Police have charged a woman will supplying methamphetamine. John Gass
Crime

Drug supply charge lands woman in custody

Liana Turner
by
25th Aug 2018 10:47 AM

A WOMAN has been remanded in custody accused of supplying methamphetamine.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Matt Keough said the 28-year-old faced Byron Bay Local Court yesterday and was refused bail.

Insp Keough said police arrested the woman after a vehicle stop about 3am on Friday.

"Police were alerted to the vehicle due to suspicious behaviour," Insp Keough said.

Following a search of the vehicle, on Dry Dock Rd, Tweed Heads South, police will allege they found the woman, believed to be from Colyton in Western Sydney, with about an ounce of methamphetamine in her possession.

The search allegedly also revealed drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cannabis.

The woman was charged with supplying a prohibited drug and possessing a prohibited drug.

She faced Byron Bay Local Court yesterday and was refused bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court on October 15.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    TEAM OF THE YEAR: Group 2's talent and experience on show

    premium_icon TEAM OF THE YEAR: Group 2's talent and experience on show

    Rugby League FROM rising stars of the game, to old heads rejuvinating their career, the Group 2 team of the year is jam packed with talent.

    Magpies middle men hold the key to success

    premium_icon Magpies middle men hold the key to success

    Rugby League UNDER-18s troops aim to stay alive in NRRRL finals.

    $6m spend to tighten security on HSC papers

    premium_icon $6m spend to tighten security on HSC papers

    Education NSW will spend almost $6m on around-the-clock security guards.

    Households face perfect budget storm

    premium_icon Households face perfect budget storm

    Money COST of living pain is coming from some unexpected sources.

    Local Partners