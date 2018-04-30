Drug trafficking mum's harsh 'wake up' call

Briennah Tenille Boughton pleaded guilty to four drug related charges in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on Tuesday.

SHE was caught trafficking drugs aged 17 with her then defacto partner.

When he went to prison, she managed to clean her life up. But it didn't last long.

When he was released from prison, he tracked her down, smashed up her house and her face because she'd cooperated with police.

That left her struggling with pre-existing mental health problems which she had to take time off work to deal with.

Unfortunately, she lost her job as a result and that sent her spiralling down further - returning to using illicit drugs and being busted for possessing over two grams of methamphetamines.

A well-presented young woman, now 20, presented herself to the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on Tuesday to be sentenced for that possession charge.

Supported by family and her new partner, who is also the father of her three-month-old child, Briennah Tenille Boughton pleaded guilty to four drug-related charges.

Her defence barrister, Ross Lo Monaco, painted a Shakespearean tale of a young woman abused as a child, haunted by mental illness as a result, struggling to cope with the demands of today's society and becoming the victim of a violent drug-fuelled partner who introduced her to hard drugs and trafficking.

But unlike many of Shakespeare's tales, Boughton's 70-odd days in prison after breaching bail became the wake-up call that saved her life, and she's turned it around so much she's now helping others who have been in her situation.

Even crown prosecutor Megan Jones didn't push for any further time served in prison due to the extent Boughton had gone to changing her life.

"She is a volunteer with ATODS (Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services)," Ms Jones said.

Mr Lo Monaco said Boughton started having intense counselling in Year 11 due to mental health issues stemming from the abuse she suffered as a child.

He said she worked in a Yeppoon coffee shop and looked after her half sister while her mother worked at the mines.

She then moved to Moranbah, working a few different jobs.

It was there she met her now former partner, Josh, who introduced her to hard drugs.

Mr Lo Monaco said Boughton had only smoked cannabis twice prior to meeting him.

"He introduced her to acid, MDMA and home-brew alcohol," he said.

She moved in with Josh about February 2015 and it was not long after that she was charged for trafficking cannabis and synthetic drugs.

Between smoking cannabis on a daily basis, dropping acid regularly and being fearful of spending time in prison, Boughton's mental health deteriorated.

After sentencing for the trafficking charges, she broke it off with Josh and got a job.

She was on the road to recovery when he discovered she'd cooperated with police, tracked her down and smashed up her house along with assaulting her by choking and breaking her nose.

"She was still struggling with mental health," Mr Lo Monaco said.

"It just pushed her over the edge. She took time off work to deal."

He said she lost that job which lead to her spiral further off track and return to drugs.

Two months after the assault, Boughton got a new housemate, Shaun, who became the father of her child and now partner of two years.

She was charged with the possession of methamphetamines four months after the assault.

"He (Shaun) has been very significant in her life in supporting her to get off drugs and clean herself up," Mr Lo Monaco said.

The court heard while she was on bail for these charges, Boughton failed to report to police a few times and fled to Brisbane in fear of the consequences for a few months.

When she returned to Central Queensland, she was taken into custody for 78 days - which Mr Lo Monaco said was her wake up call.

"When she was released, she engaged with various service providers to help her self rehabilitate," he said.

Justice Graeme Crow referred to Boughton's self rehabilitation efforts as a "sincere effort".

"When one looks at the level of self rehabilitation, it's five-star plus," he said.

It was due to this that Justice Crow ordered a lenient sentence of an 18-month jail term, declaring 75 days pre-sentence custody, with immediate release on parole.