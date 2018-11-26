Menu
Crime

Victim almost lost consciousness during drug user's attack

Ross Irby
by
26th Nov 2018 4:00 PM
A MAN'S drug abuse led to a spate of crime including deliberate car ramming, attacks on a former lover, and armed robbery.

The depressing tale of bad behaviour and criminal convictions stacking up against Sean Paul Keith Wright emerged before Ipswich District Court.

Wright, 33, who has lived in the Toowoomba and Lockyer regions, pleaded guilty to two domestic violence offences of assault causing bodily harm; and two counts of committing assault.

There was also assault causing bodily harm, wilful damage, and armed robbery.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said Wright grabbed a woman by her throat and squeezed so tightly she could feel pins and needles and almost lost consciousness.

He had grabbed her by the hair and threatened to stab her and the children, while making "stabbing gestures".

In another incident, he assaulted two men on March 8 last year at their home.

Mr Wilkins said on March 7, Wright was seen driving when disqualified, then evaded police in a pursuit.

In another incident, when driving with his step father to a cemetery to look at his grandparents' graves, Wright drove off in the man's car, leaving him stranded. The vehicle was later used in petrol drive-off offences. On May 5, at 5.35pm, Wright went to the BP at Tarampa and made demands for $500.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick said the theft of his mother's partner's car "was an example of drug addicted, ridiculous offending".

"Because of his ice use, his teeth were very poor. He had all of his teeth removed," Mr Kissick said.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren sentenced Wright to a jail term of 3½ years.

Wright, who has already spent 305 days in custody, is eligible for parole from June 21, 2019.

He was disqualified from driving for two years.

