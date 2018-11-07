Drug-charge Aussie may face death penalty

Brendon Luke Johnsson and his Indonesian girlfriend Remi Purwanti have been accused of dealing cocaine in Bali.

AN AUSTRALIAN man arrested in Bali and accused of cocaine dealing has been told by prosecutors he will be tried on narcotics charges which carry the maximum death penalty.

Sunshine Coast man Brendon Luke Johnsson arrived at the senior prosecutions office on Tuesday handcuffed to his girlfriend, Remi Purwanti, who is a co-accused on the same charges.

The cases of Johnsson and his girlfriend were handed from police to the prosecutors who say they will now shortly be brought to court for trial.

Johnsson's stepfather Ashley Robinson, from the Sunshine Coast, was at the prosecutor's office for the handover along with security consultant John McLeod of Tora Solutions, known for his work with Schapelle Corby during her release from parole.

Johnsson, 43 and Purwanto, also 43, were arrested in August this year in Bali and accused of possessing 13 packets of cocaine, weighing 11.6 grams. Another woman arrested at the same time was recently sentenced to four years jail. The drugs were valued at $A3600 at the time of arrest.

Arief Wirawan, the general crime section chief at the Denpasar prosecutor's office said both Johnsson and his girlfriend would be charged with article 114 of Indonesia's drugs laws, which carries the maximum death penalty for drug dealing more than 5 grams.

Mr Wirawan said the case would be handed soon to the Denpasar District Court for trial.

"Today the police investigator handed over the suspect of the drugs case, Australian Brendon Luke Johnsson and an Indonesian woman, Remi Purwanti. Beside the suspects, police also handed over the evidence - 13 packs of cocaine weighing total 11.6 grams, an electric scale, a blue fabric bag and two plastic spoons," Mr Wirawan said.

Since their arrest Johnsson and Purwanti have been held in the Denpasar police station jail but they are now expected to be transferred to Kerobokan jail to await their trial.