Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 17-year-old has been charged after allegedly concealing drugs in everyday household items. Picture: supplied
A 17-year-old has been charged after allegedly concealing drugs in everyday household items. Picture: supplied
Crime

The common household items hiding drugs

by Amanda Robbemond
15th Aug 2018 3:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been charged with drug offences after police found a number of drugs concealed in everyday household items during a raid on the Gold Coast.

Last night, around 6.30pm, the Gold Coast Rapid Action patrol raided a Buckingham Road property in Maudsland.

These items allegedly held illegal drugs. Picture: supplied
These items allegedly held illegal drugs. Picture: supplied

It is alleged police found one litre of liquid GHB, 'ice' and cannabis.

The GHB was allegedly found in a glass canister, while some of the other drugs were allegedly concealed in a soft drink can and whipped cream bottle.

A 17-year-old has been charged after allegedly concealing drugs in everyday household items. Picture: supplied
A 17-year-old has been charged after allegedly concealing drugs in everyday household items. Picture: supplied

GET A NEW SET OF HEADPHONES WITH YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with three counts each of possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a drug utensil and one count each of obtain restricted drug not endorsed under regulation and possess property suspected of having been used in the commission of a drug offence.

Some of the drugs found. Picture: supplied
Some of the drugs found. Picture: supplied
GHB was allegedly found in this glass canister. Picture: supplied
GHB was allegedly found in this glass canister. Picture: supplied
More illegal drugs. Picture: supplied
More illegal drugs. Picture: supplied
arrests crime drugs hidden

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Properties under threat from fire at Eatonsville

    BREAKING: Properties under threat from fire at Eatonsville

    Breaking AN OUT-of-control grassfire has closed the Gwydir Highway near Eatonsville with 14 Rural Fire Service crews responding to the blaze that is threatening property

    • 15th Aug 2018 5:07 PM
    Rescue helicopter dispatched to man burnt in bushfire

    Rescue helicopter dispatched to man burnt in bushfire

    Breaking Man burnt trying to drive through fire at Carnham

    • 15th Aug 2018 4:54 PM
    Students laying the foundation for their future

    premium_icon Students laying the foundation for their future

    News CHS Training students building a career with Construction Pathways

    Success for camping blitz trial

    Success for camping blitz trial

    Council News More business at caravan parks

    Local Partners