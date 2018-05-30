Menu
Police conducting drink and drug testing on the Lower Clarence
Drugs, drink driving dire on Lower Clarence

Adam Hourigan
30th May 2018 6:10 PM

MORE than one in ten drivers tested in a two-day police blitz last week allegedly tested positive for drug driving.

The Coffs/Clarence police district has just concluded a two day random drug and breath testing operation aimed at reducing road trauma in the Lower Clarence communities of Maclean and Yamba. Police from the Coffs/Clarence Police District were assisted by officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command during the operation.

In total, 536 breath tests were conducted, and 120 drivers were tested for drugs. Three drivers were charged with high-range drink driving, three drivers were charged with mid-range drink driving and seven drivers were charged with low-range drink driving.

10 drivers allegedly tested positive for cannabis, and three drivers tested positive for methylamphetamines.

The positive tests comes after consecutive magistrates at Maclean Local Court have criticised the high rate of DUI cases in the Lower Clarence.

