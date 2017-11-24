Menu
Drugs, military weapon located in Yamba arrest

Bill North
A MAN has been arrested after police executed a search warrant and allegedly located drugs and firearms at a house in Yamba on Thursday.

Just after 9am (Nov 23), police attended a house in Treelands Drive to execute a search warrant following an investigation into the alleged supply of drugs in the area.

Upon entering the home, police will allege they located 10 cannabis plants and cannabis leaf. Police further discovered a .303 military style firearm and cash.

The 55-year-old man was arrested and taken to Yamba Police Station. He was charged with cultivate prohibited plant, possess prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug, possess equipment to administer prohibited drug, possess unregistered firearm, hinder police and deal with proceeds of crime.

He was granted conditional bail to appear in Maclean Local Court on December 12.  

