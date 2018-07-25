Woolies baker arrested at work hopes to keep job

WOOLWORTHS is keeping one of its NSW bakers who's allegedly part of a drugs ring in a job, a court has heard.

Mark Massurit stunned colleagues in a Parkes Woolies bakery in March when he was arrested and hauled into a police paddy wagon while still wearing his uniform.

The 28-year-old was among 11 people charged over an ice and cannabis syndicate allegedly operating in the state's central west and Lake Illawarra which also included an aspiring heavy metal star and a father-and-son.

Mark Massurit stunned colleagues when he was arrested in March while still wearing his Woolworths uniform.

During raids of six properties in Parkes, Forbes and Bogan Gate, officers allegedly seized 80kg of cannabis, 380g of methylamphetamine, 70g of MDMA, cocaine and ecstasy pills, cash and guns.

Massurit has been charged with 19 offences including drug supply and knowingly participating in a criminal group.

But NSW Supreme Court Justice Peter Hamill said the father was at the lower level of the racket that involved around 18 offenders.

"He was far from the kingpin of that operation," the judge said on Tuesday.

Massurit was granted bail after his mother Michelle Hansen agreed to stump up a $10,000 surety, but he was ordered to move to nearby town Forbes.

A letter of support from Massurit's Woolworths employer was tendered in court confirming the supermarket giant had given him a "leave of absence" and he hadn't been fired, defence barrister Neha Evans said.

Charged: Lyndon Southwell.

She said Massurit's mother is "currently in communication with Woolworths to see if he can be offered a job outside of Parkes".

The judge ordered Massurit to report daily to police and abide by a nighttime curfew where he cannot leave the house unless in the company of his parents or younger brother.

Alleged Parkes ringleader Daniel 'Danny' Gil, was arrested wearing nothing but a pair of old footy shorts in March and charged with 185 offences, including commercial ice supply and supplying firearms.

Josh de Gouveia.

Daniel ‘Danny’ Gil.

Father of two Lyndon Southwell, the lead guitarist of Orange-based metal band Infested Entrails, has also been charged with drug supply.

Six men were arrested in Lake Illawarra including father and son Jose de Gouveia and his son Josh.

Southwell's matter was listed for mention on Monday in Orange Local Court while Massurit's matter will return to Parkes Local Court on August 20.