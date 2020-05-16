Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives from the Drug and Organised Crime Gangs Task Force arrested a Hells Angels member on Friday. Picture: NTPFES
Detectives from the Drug and Organised Crime Gangs Task Force arrested a Hells Angels member on Friday. Picture: NTPFES
Crime

Drugs, weapon charges for Hells Angel bikie arrested in city

by NATASHA EMECK
16th May 2020 8:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HELLS Angels bikie gang member has been arrested in Darwin after police allegedly uncovered a large stash of drugs and weapons in his home.

Police allege the 57-year-old man tested positive for drugs when he was stopped during a traffic apprehension on Friday.

He was also found to have a warrant of apprehension for failing to attend court for previous drug driving and drug possession charges.

Following his arrest, Drug and Organised Crime Gangs Task Force detectives executed a search warrant at his home.

Police allegedly located a trafficable quantity of drugs, $11,000 in cash, two flick knives, a taser, a large quantity of ammunition, a quantity of gun powder and various firearm parts.

"This arrest highlights the commitment of the NT Police in continuing to protect the community by enforcing breaches of the law committed by members of Outlaw Motor Cycle Gangs," Detective Sergeant Ken Bradshaw said.

The 57-year-old has been charged with drug, firearms and weapons offences.

He was bailed to appear in Darwin Local Court on Monday, May 18.

Originally published as Drugs, weapon charges for Hells Angel bikie arrested in Darwin

bikies drug offences hells angels weapons offences

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cosmic Bonus out to bounce back on milestone occasion

        premium_icon Cosmic Bonus out to bounce back on milestone occasion

        Greyhounds The top dog is set to notch 140 career runs at the Grafton greyhound meeting tonight

        OUR SAY: Kids need their face-to-face time at school

        premium_icon OUR SAY: Kids need their face-to-face time at school

        News Children are slowly returning to schools, and for many, it’s not soon enough

        Speeder busted more than 60km/h over speed limit at Harwood

        premium_icon Speeder busted more than 60km/h over speed limit at Harwood

        Crime Driver caught by Traffic and Highway Patrol allegedly speeding through road works...

        LOWER LEGENDS: Magpies team of the decade

        premium_icon LOWER LEGENDS: Magpies team of the decade

        Rugby League Meet the Magpies that ruled the roost over a rollercoaster decade for the coastal...