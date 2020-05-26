Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A drum exploded at Bottlebrush Dr in Evans Head when a man was angle grinding it to make a fire pit. PIC: Evans Head Fire and Rescue
A drum exploded at Bottlebrush Dr in Evans Head when a man was angle grinding it to make a fire pit. PIC: Evans Head Fire and Rescue
News

EXPLOSION: Evans Head man taken to hospital

Susanna Freymark
26th May 2020 4:11 PM | Updated: 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AROUND 3pm residents in Evans Head heard a loud bang.

A man at Bottlebrush Drive had been grinding an old 40 gallon drum to make a fire pit and it exploded.

Ambulance and Fire and Rescue crews attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital with injuries to his hand.

The explosion was caused by fuel fumes inside the drum and the vapours ignited from the spark of the angle grinder, Evans Head Fire and Rescue captain Ralph Lohse said.

The explosion blew apart the owner's Colorbond fence and knocked pot plants onto the road.

Captain Lohse said anyone thinking of doing the same should wash out the drum first to remove old oil and fuel and leave some water inside the drum.

Fire pits have become popular in backyards, this incident is a warning of the dangers of using a grinder on these old drums with remnants of fuel still inside

.

A drum exploded at Bottlebrush Dr in Evans Head when a man was angle grinding it to make a fire pit. PIC: Evans Head Fire and Rescue
A drum exploded at Bottlebrush Dr in Evans Head when a man was angle grinding it to make a fire pit. PIC: Evans Head Fire and Rescue
northern rivers commmunity
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence nursery to double in capacity

        premium_icon Clarence nursery to double in capacity

        News Deputy Premier in town to announce $1m boost for devastated industry

        Trial date set for former Maclean man on child sex charges

        premium_icon Trial date set for former Maclean man on child sex charges

        Crime A district court judge has set a trial date for a former Maclean man facing child...

        Bushfire funding detail catches up with $140m announcement

        premium_icon Bushfire funding detail catches up with $140m announcement

        News Industry welcomes financial boost for farmers, fruit growers and forestry...

        Time for teachers to resist their own toxic pandemic

        premium_icon Time for teachers to resist their own toxic pandemic

        Opinion It’s clear coronavirus has exacerbated chronic problems within our education...