A man has been arrested after he threw a schooner of beer at a Casino publican.
News

Drunk Casino man throws schooner of beer at publican

9th Apr 2019 7:53 AM
A CASINO man who was asked to leave a pub because of his "level of intoxication" has been arrested after he became violent towards the publican and police.

Police will allege that on Friday night the 36-year-old Casino man was asked to leave the pub.

"He refused and started acting inappropriately towards female staff members," Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"He then threw a schooner glass and a punch at the publican.

"The Casino man was restrained then ejected from the licensed premises.

"He returned and continued being violent.

"He was restrained by staff until police arrived.

"The Casino man then kicked the publican and resisted police, who sprayed him in the face with capsicum spray."

At Casino Police Station he was charged with assault, failing to leave a licensed premises and resisting police.

He was released on conditional bail and will appear at Casino Local Court later this month.

