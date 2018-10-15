Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kody John Williams, 22, had lost is licence and had ridden his bike to a friend's place three blocks away before he was caught drunk cycling on September 1 at 9.40pm.
Kody John Williams, 22, had lost is licence and had ridden his bike to a friend's place three blocks away before he was caught drunk cycling on September 1 at 9.40pm. Bev Lacey
Crime

Drunk cyclist's barking bad night

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
15th Oct 2018 2:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HE WASN'T wearing a helmet and he had no light on his bike while riding in the dark when police first spotted him drunk cycling in Park Avenue.

Kody John Williams, 22, had lost is licence and had ridden his bike to a friend's place three blocks away before he was caught drunk cycling on September 1 at 9.40pm.

Not only that, but when police were trying to talk to him, he made barking noises at a dog in a nearby yard.

And he urinated in the police car pod on his way to the watchhouse.

Williams pleaded guilty on Friday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink cycling, one of not wearing a helmet, one of not having lights on the bicycle, one of possessing marijuana, one of wilful damage of a police vehicle and two obstruct police.

Williams received an 18-month probation order, 60 hours community service and $800 in fines.

Related Items

drunk cycling rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt wilful damage
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Jacaranda 2018 kicks off in a purple haze at the ball

    premium_icon Jacaranda 2018 kicks off in a purple haze at the ball

    News Nearly 200 people flock to the Barn at Grafton Showgrounds as the 2018 Jacaranda Festival begins a celebration of all things purple.

    Rain causes road havoc in Clarence

    Rain causes road havoc in Clarence

    Weather Falls expected to continue through week

    Wet track helps local trainer John Shelton to share of $1.3m

    premium_icon Wet track helps local trainer John Shelton to share of $1.3m

    News Local trainer tells how his outsider brought home $1.3 million.

    Flooding risk for a number of North Coast river systems

    Flooding risk for a number of North Coast river systems

    Weather Steady rain has sent water levels rising in a number of local rivers

    Local Partners