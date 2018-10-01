Menu
Drunk driver almost hits shoppers in Woolworths carpark

1st Oct 2018 7:39 AM
A WOMAN has been charged after she allegedly drove through a supermarket carpark "at speed" and almost hit a number of pedestrians, while under the influence of alcohol.

About 1.10am on Saturday, police saw a silver Honda CRV driving through the Woolworths carpark on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

The car was seen swerving and almost hit a number of shoppers.

Police said the car then left the carpark and was stopped by police on Jonson Street.

The 33-year-old Byron Bay woman who was driving the vehicle was subject to a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading. 

She was placed under arrest and conveyed to the Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis. 

At the police station the breath analysis returned a reading of 0.187 which is in the high range. 

Her NSW driver's licence was immediately suspended and she was issued with a Court Attendance Notice to appear at the Byron Bay Local Court on October 18.

