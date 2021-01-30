Drunk driver busted crashing into power pole, court told

A drunk driver returned a breath analysis of more than three times the legal limit after he crashed his car into a power pole, a court has heard.

Grant Cotten appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to driving with high range PCA.

According to court documents the 30-year-old was driving a red Nissan Patrol on Prince St, Grafton about 10.30pm after spending the day drinking.

The court heard that as Cotten attempted to drive through a roundabout on Dobie St he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a power pole.

Bystanders called the police, and officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District arrived around five minutes later to find Cotten standing at the front of the vehicle.

Court documents state that he identified himself as the driver, and returned a positive roadside reading. Cotten was then placed under arrest and taken to Grafton Police Station, where a second breath analysis returned a reading of 0.165.

In Grafton Local Court on Monday magistrate Kathy Crittenden convicted Cotten and sentenced him to a nine month intensive corrections order, including 80 hours of community service. Cotten was disqualified from holding any driver's licence for eight months, and ordered to comply with Community Corrections directions regarding drug and alcohol rehabilitation.