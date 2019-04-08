Drunk driver crashes near school zone with child in car

DRINK DRIVE: Sarah Maree Zimmerlie pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of drive under the influence and one count of being a driver and failing to ensure a child under 7 was properly restrained.

DRINK DRIVE: Sarah Maree Zimmerlie pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of drive under the influence and one count of being a driver and failing to ensure a child under 7 was properly restrained.

A WOMAN drank three tall glasses of wine before she got behind the wheel with a child passenger and crashed near a school zone, a court was told.

Sarah Maree Zimmerlie pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count each of drive under the influence of liquor and failing to restrain a child under seven years properly in a car.

Police received a call from an informant and reported a single vehicle crash on Chapman Dr at Clinton on March 1, 2019.

The informant told police Zimmerlie got out of the car, which had mounted a gutter, and was unsteady on her feet.

The informant told police there was also a child in the car.

The court was told Zimmerlie then drove off "dangerously" near the school zone.

The 24-year-old was intercepted by police.

Zimmerlie told officer had drunk three "coke glasses" of wine earlier that morning.

She returned a blood alcohol content reading of three times the legal limit, .15 per cent.

Zimmerlie told the court the child was her friend's.

She told the court she could not remember the incident or even why the child was in her car.

"I stuffed up, Zimmerlie said.

"I made a mistake.

"I don't have no excuse (sic) your honour, it is not something I would ever do.

Zimmer told Magistrate Dennis Kinsella she had been going through a relationship breakdown with her former partner of eight years.

Zimmerlie said her former partner suffered a brain injury and said it "changed him into a completely different person".

"I recently moved back to Gladstone, the past eight months have been pretty stressful and hectic... I broke down.

"I can't even remember leaving the house...I hadn't eaten," she said.

Mr Kinsella asked Zimmerlie if she had an issue with alcohol.

Zimmerlie told Mr Kinsella she wasn't a big drinker.

"I just wanted to forget everything," she said.

Mr Kinsella told Zimmerlie her offending was serious, given she had a child in the car and was driving near a school zone.

Mr Kinsella imposed two fines; $800 for the drink drive and $391 for the failure to restrain a child.

Zimmerlie was disqualified from driving for six months and a conviction was recorded.