Drunk driver faces court for crashing into parked car

A COURT has heard that when asked how much a South Grafton woman had to drink after crashing into a parked car she told police “not enough”.

Kyren May Moore, 33, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday for sentence after pleading guilty to drive with middle range PCA after returning a reading of 0.146 after she was arrested on February 27 this year.

According to court documents about 9pm that night Moore was behind the wheel of a white Holden Captiva driving along Bimble Ave in South Grafton when she collided heavily with a blue Toyota Yaris which was parked adjacent to the kerb.

The crash caused significant damage to the Yaris, and the owner of the vehicle came out of a nearby house after hearing the crash.

The court documents reveal he and another witness saw the Captiva about 20m away in the middle of Bimble Ave. The door opened and Moore was seen stumbling out of the driver’s side of the car.

Police were called and arrived a short time later and Moore was assisted from the vehicle, which still had the keys in the ignition and was running.

Moore returned a positive roadside reading and when police asked how much she had to drink that night she replied “not enough”.

Moore was arrested and taken to Grafton Police Station where a reading of 0.146 was returned where she told police she drank two cans of bourbon and coke and three beers over a three-hour period.

In court on Monday magistrate Kathy Crittenden sentenced Moore to an intensive correction order for seven months and disqualified from driving for nine months.