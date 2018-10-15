Menu
Drunk driver spits at police after crashing into parked cars

15th Oct 2018 7:50 AM

A MAN will face court after allegedly spitting at a police officer when he returned a positive roadside breath test.

According to the Richmond Police District's crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, the 31-year-old Corndale man drove away from an East Lismore address in an intoxicated state about 2.40am on Saturday. 

"His car collided with two parked cars," Snr Const Henderson said.

"Police attended and the 31-year-old produced a positive roadside test for alcohol.

"He then spat on the face of a police officer."

At Lismore Police station, the man refused to participate in a breath analysis.

He was charged with refusing to submit to breath analysis, assaulting police, destroying property.

His licence was suspended and he will appear in Lismore Local Court in November.

northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

