Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack Samuel Jordan Dains blamed his dog for driving and crashing his car into a neighbour's fence.
Jack Samuel Jordan Dains blamed his dog for driving and crashing his car into a neighbour's fence.
Crime

Drunk driver's excuse: 'My dog crashed my car, officer'

Amber Hooker
by
18th Feb 2019 3:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUNK man blamed his dog for driving and crashing his car into a neighbour's fence when police arrived at the Image Flat, Nambour home.

Jack Samuel Jordan Dains, 25, then tried to run from officers before he laughed as he was tackled to the ground.

Dains told them to let him up or he would "go off", and admitted to drinking about 10 mid-strength beers in the eight hours from midday.

Police prosecutor Rebecca Lambert told the court Dains claimed his dog had been the driver.

Dains pleaded guilty in the Nambour Magistrates Court to failing to provide breath and blood specimens, which carry a sentence equivalent to driving under the influence of liquor.

He also pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer and not wearing a seatbelt after he was thrown into the back seat during the crash.

Defence solicitor Neale Tobin told the Nambour Magistrates Court his client had written off his car, which was worth about $10,000 but uninsured due to his intoxication.

Mr Tobin told the court Dains drove off to get away from a "nasty argument" with his partner and then took his anger out on the police.

The stonemason of five years was concerned he would struggle to pay his mortgage as his job relied heavily on a licence.

Magistrate Graham Hillan said if Dains had been more co-operative he likely would not have fronted court, or would have faced lesser charges.

Dains was fined $1700, a conviction was recorded and he was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for seven months.

drink driving editors picks nambour magistrates court scd court single vehicle crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    ALS employees given ultimatum

    premium_icon ALS employees given ultimatum

    News Staff treated 'appallingly' after being forced to choose relocation or redundancy, union official says

    Meet Poppy the travelling poo emoji

    premium_icon Meet Poppy the travelling poo emoji

    Community A Grafton local has begun a campaign after her own cancer experience

    GALLERY: Swipe right for these adorable singles

    premium_icon GALLERY: Swipe right for these adorable singles

    Offbeat More than 100 owners submitted their pet to The Daily Examiner

    UPDATE: Truck driver charged following dangerous pursuit

    premium_icon UPDATE: Truck driver charged following dangerous pursuit

    Crime Truck seen allegedly weaving across road and ram through roadblock