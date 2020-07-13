Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man pleaded guilty to drug driving while two young children were in the car. Picture: iStock
A man pleaded guilty to drug driving while two young children were in the car. Picture: iStock
News

Drunk, drug driver had two kids in his car

Jessica Lamb
13th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN with a disqualified licence was found to be driving with methamphetamine in his system while two children under three were in the car.

Jarrod Carter, 26, pleaded guilty by letter in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday to two charges including drug driving and driving while disqualified.

A 26-year-old had been stopped by police at the Chinderah BP service station about 10.20pm on March 14 this year.

The Bonogin man, who is also known as Jarrod Rod-Rick Chesser, was disqualified from driving until October 2021 since October 2019.

He tested positive for an oral drug swab which returned a lab result for methamphetamine.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy noted Carter's lengthy traffic history in sentencing.

He was convicted and fined a total of $1200 and was disqualified from driving for six months and three months respectively.

court drink driving tweed heads court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Expert confirms type of shark responsible for fatal attack

        premium_icon Expert confirms type of shark responsible for fatal attack

        News A biologist has confirmed the type of shark responsible for the fatal attack at Wooli yesterday.

        IN COURT: 48 people facing Grafton criminal court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 48 people facing Grafton criminal court today

        Crime Here's your list of everyone appearing in criminal court today

        Farewell to the gentleman of Lawrence

        premium_icon Farewell to the gentleman of Lawrence

        Feature Three generations of Brein Bancroft’s family sharing their memories

        Ghosts put call out to save future of the footy club

        premium_icon Ghosts put call out to save future of the footy club

        Rugby League Grafton are on the hunt for junior players as the Group 1 season fast approaches