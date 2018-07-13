Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony John Beckett was found drunk sitting in his car at a Dulong lookout.
Anthony John Beckett was found drunk sitting in his car at a Dulong lookout. Jesper Wittorff
Crime

Drunk man arrested for sitting in car at lookout

Chloe Lyons
by
11th Jul 2018 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LISTENING to music at a Coast lookout ended in court for a man after he blew almost four times the legal limit.

Police were alerted to Anthony John Beckett at a Dulong lookout as he was sending someone "threatening" text messages from the location.

When officers arrived they found Beckett in his car, smelling of alcohol with red eyes.

He blew .196, almost four times the legal limit.

Beckett's licence was also found to be expired and his car unregistered.

He pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to driving without a licence, being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and driving an unregistered car.

Beckett was ordered to 12 months' probation and disqualified from driving for 11 months.

alcohol crime drink driving maroochydore magistrates court scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Two 'families' to gather at McKittrick Park for farewell

    premium_icon Two 'families' to gather at McKittrick Park for farewell

    News South Grafton woman Kelly Cassidy spent 20 years with the St George Dragons. Now the club has come to her home town to say farewell.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    Best Dressed Lady has plenty of form on catwalk and track

    Best Dressed Lady has plenty of form on catwalk and track

    News Red hot style a winner

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners