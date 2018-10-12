Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Court House: A Glenwood man pleaded guilty to 11 charges after a string of drunken offences across the last four months.
Maryborough Court House: A Glenwood man pleaded guilty to 11 charges after a string of drunken offences across the last four months. Valerie Horton
News

Drunk man threatens pharmacist after access to Valium denied

Jessica Lamb
by
12th Oct 2018 1:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 54-YEAR-OLD Glenwood man pleaded guilty to 11 charges after a string of drunken offences across the last four months.

Fronting Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday after spending five days in jail, Peter Michael Grabs, was a "different person" to his initial bail hearing, according to his solicitor.

Grabs reportedly had "had a few wines" prior to being arrested.

In one incident described to the court, on August 9 Grabs threatened to shoot a local pharmacist who would not give him Valium without a prescription.

While leaving the store he smashed a glass bottle on the footpath and began throwing things from his car onto the street before abusing police.

The registration of the car he was driving had expired two days earlier.

Defence lawyer Travis George said his client was a disability pensioner who suffered chronic pain.

"He couldn't find his prescription after going through everything in his car and was frustrated when he couldn't get the medication to treat his chronic pain," Mr George said.

Magistrate Terry Duroux sentenced Grabs to a total of $1900 in fines with convictions recorded on all charges.

court drunken offences maryborough maryborough magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    DETERMINATION: Ryan ready to take game to the next level

    premium_icon DETERMINATION: Ryan ready to take game to the next level

    Cricket THERE has not been a day go by this offseason that boom Tucabia-Copmanhurst opener Blake Ryan has not thought about cricket.

    JADA 2018: 14 days to go...

    premium_icon JADA 2018: 14 days to go...

    Art & Theatre Your daily hit of national drawing award magic

    Man to serve jail time for fleeing from police

    premium_icon Man to serve jail time for fleeing from police

    Crime Disqualified driver's actions risked 'catastrophic consequences'

    WHO'S PLAYING: Muster line-up draws fans and vans from afar

    premium_icon WHO'S PLAYING: Muster line-up draws fans and vans from afar

    Entertainment The week that transforms a tiny village into a small city

    Local Partners