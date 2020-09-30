Menu
Police Arrest Police Usage Handcuffs Detention
News

Drunk miner claims his name is ‘no one’

Kerri-Anne Mesner
30th Sep 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 7:32 PM
A DRUNK man told police his name was "no one".

Mark Anthony Jasperson, a coal miner aged 52, pleaded guilty on September 21 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of obstruct police and contravene direction of a police officer.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were called to a Peterson St address on June 21 at 8.20pm for a disturbance.

She said police met the defendant and advised him of the reason for their attendance.

Ms King said the defendant attempted to walk away and when police warned him, he became belligerent, resisting attempts to be restrained.

She said he repeatedly failed to give police his name, telling them on the second request he was "no one".

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said Jasperson was intoxicated at the time.

Jasperson was fined $500 and convictions were recorded.

