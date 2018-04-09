Menu
Woman blows 8 times over limit on M1

by Peyton Hutchins
9th Apr 2018 1:14 PM
A WOMAN will front court next week after being caught driving on the M1 with an alleged blood alcohol level nearly eight times over the legal limit.

Police were called to a crash on the M1 at Coomera on February 13 after a motorist had allegedly driven across northbound lanes at a snails pace before colliding into the median barrier.

The driver, a 36-year-old woman from Acacia Ridge, was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital where blood alcohol tests revealed a level of 0.395 per cent - nearly eight times over the legal limit of 0.05.

According to drink safety organisations, a blood-alcohol content rating of 0.35 per cent and higher poses a serious risk of death.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash and no one was injured.

The woman was issued a Notice to Appear in Southport Magistrates Court next week on April 18.

Anyone driving with blood alcohol content over 0.15 per cent faces a minimum of six months license disqualification along with a $3,532 fine and maximum nine months imprisonment.

