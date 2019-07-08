Menu
A woman and her python are easily parted - if she is drunk and scaring children. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
Drunk woman torments kids with snake

by Steve Vivian, NT News
8th Jul 2019 11:16 AM
A SNAKE has been confiscated from a drunk woman who was using the reptile to "tease" children in Tiwi last night.

NT Police said they were called to a Marakai St home about 6pm where the woman was found harassing the children with an eight-foot long olive python.

"It appears that there was a drunken adult in the property who had a snake and was scaring the kids with the snake … but no harm was done," Northern Watch Commander Lee Morgan said.

Watch Cmdr Morgan said the woman "claimed the python was a pet that belonged to a family member".

"However as no permit could be produced, police contacted an animal welfare officer who attended and collected the snake," he said.

In Coconut Grove, a petrol station was held up at knifepoint this morning.

The store operator at the United petrol station on Bagot Rd reported to police that he was threatened with a machete shortly before 4am, with the thieve allegedly getting away with $200 cash and cigarettes.

Watch Cmdr Morgan said the operator told police the man was wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve black jacket with a hood and had a red bandana on his face".

"Police are asking for any person that has any information at all in relation to this matter to contact them on 131 444 or on 1800 333 000," Watch Cmdr Morgan said.

drunk editors picks northern territory snake

