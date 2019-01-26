Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drunk woman's sneaky move with pokie machine win

Ross Irby
by
26th Jan 2019 1:06 AM | Updated: 9:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POKIE player who briefly left his machine with a reserved sign so he could duck outside the club to smoke a ciggie, returned to find his $652 win gone.

In a sneaky move, a woman who noticed a win on the machine the man was playing went and cashed it in.

Morgan Cecilia Lindsey, 25, from Lowood, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to committing fraud by dishonestly gaining a financial benefit of $652.50 at Raceview Tavern on January 9.

Lindsey's defence lawyer said Lindsey was remorseful for her conduct, and was co-operative with police and made admissions.

Lindsey had been intoxicated at the time of the offence when drinking at the tavern.

She has previously struggled with drug use after being introduced to methylamphetamine by a former partner.

Magistrate Andy Cridland convicted and fined Lindsey $500 which was sent to SPER for a payment plan.

She was ordered to pay the man $652.50 compensation.

fraud ipswich court pokies
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    30 years of fire service recognised

    premium_icon 30 years of fire service recognised

    News Husband and wife "dumbfounded” to win fire service medal

    Country university hub takes next step to a mid-year opening

    premium_icon Country university hub takes next step to a mid-year opening

    News Country University Centre manager naming points to mid year opening

    Quiet voice leads way in Australia Day awards

    premium_icon Quiet voice leads way in Australia Day awards

    News Susan Howland awarded citizen of the year

    NSW Business Chamber hits back at NSW Labor

    premium_icon NSW Business Chamber hits back at NSW Labor

    News Regional manager says Labor candidate should 'focus on facts'