Crime

Drunken smash accused ‘grabbed his goon sack’

by Ryan Keen and Luke Mortimer
23rd Dec 2019 8:03 AM
A MAN who allegedly crashed into a power pole in Surfers Paradise on Saturday "grabbed his goon sack" after and sat on the footpath nearby, a witness claims.

Police, ambulance paramedics, firefighters and tow truck all turned up to the chaotic scene on Northcliffe Terrace at the corner of Enderley Avenue just before 9pm.

Police and ambulance staff attend to the alleged drink driver on Saturday night. Picture: Gold Coast Bulletin
A rental car with a banged up front was initially blocking one lane of the Esplanade while a man later alleged to be the driver was detained in a citizen's arrest on grass nearby.

A witness told the Bulletin it appeared the alleged driver initially tried to restart the car and drive off but couldn't - and then tried to yank a door that seemed stuck on the pole.

"He was just in a fit of rage and realised he couldn't move it. He pulled his goon sack out of the car and went and sat over there apparently," a witness said.

Police transferred a man at the scene into the back of a police vehicle before transferring him into an ambulance.

The driver allegedly crashed into a power pole while driving under the influence. Picture: Gold Coast Bulletin
Throughout the process he screamed at police in abusive language, telling them to leave him alone, take off his handcuffs and show him respect - and he would do so in return.

A Queensland Police spokesperson yesterday said a 36-year-old from Labrador was detained by a member of the public until police arrived at the scene shortly after the crash.

The man was aggressive with police and refused a breath test, the spokeperson said.

The driver was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture: Gold Coast Bulletin
The alleged driver of the rental car was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital by paramedics from Queensland Ambulance Service accompanied by police.

A man has been charged with contravening police and driving under the influence.

No one was injured in the crash, apart from perhaps the alleged driver, who refused a medical assessment by paramedics

