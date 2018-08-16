Dry weather here to say

THIS IS the Clarence Valley's worst fire weather in almost a year.

According to Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke this is because it's much drier and windier than a normal August.

"The warm winds have picked up due to a passing low pressure trough,” Mr Dutschke said.

"Sometimes these troughs bring showers... but this is a very dry system.

"But it is passing through, tomorrow will be a calmer day, a little bit cooler and conditions will improve.

"(This) will make it easier to get fires under control.”

Mr Dutschke said while there might be some respite for our fire fighters today, the weekend was not looking promising.

"Over the weekend, it looks like it's going to get quite windy,” he said.

"It looks like it will be windier than today.

"Initially it will start reasonably mild or warm, warming up to 25 degrees on Saturday, with Sunday reaching 21 degrees.

"It will probably be cooling down to the mid-teens before sundown.

"(Yesterday) it got to 29 degrees, which is seven degrees above the August average. Which was about the same (temperature) as Wednesday.”

Mr Dutschke added it looked like the dry weather would stay for at least the next week.