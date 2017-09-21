Dual-premiership winning coach set to line up against junior club

RUGBY LEAGUE: There is no denying Dallas Waters has led a revival of rugby league everywhere he has gone.

From leading the Lower Clarence Magpies to their only ever club championship in 2009 to reinventing the club culture at the South Grafton Rebels, Walters is regarded as one of the best coaches to ever hold a clipboard in the Clarence.

But now the "supercoach” is tackling a new challenge, and it is one that will see him standing opposite his beloved Magpies club.

After two years off field to recharge the batteries following the Rebels' historic premiership win in 2015, Waters has accepted a role coaching Mullumbimby Giants first grade side in the NRRRL next season.

It is a challenge that has Walters licking his lips.

"I am excited about a new adventure and this one certainly appeals to me,” he said.

"I like the Mullum club and the values that they have, and it is only 20 minutes away from where I am at Cabarita Beach.

"There are some blokes I have played a lot of representative football with in the past still at the club which will be good.”

After growing up in the black and white, Waters was at the heart of Lower Clarence's run to glory in 2009 when the side broke a 25-year premiership drought on home soil.

But next season it will be the first time Waters has coached against the Magpies, which has him caught in two mindsets.

"It is going to be quite different looking at them from across the field, this is very new territory for me,” he said.

"That was one of the best things about going to the Rebels, it wasn't in competition with Lower Clarence.

"It will be a new experience to coach against a side you have won a premiership with and played all your junior football for.

"There is going to be some mixed emotions but I am looking forward to it because there are a lot of people I still know at Lower.

"They will be enemies on the day but the love and respect will always be there.”

Over the past two seasons, Waters has not been far away from league, working in talent management for North Coast juniors.

The role has helped him position players from the area with NRL clubs but has also given him an idea for the amount of talent in the Northern Rivers.

While he still has strong ties to many players in the Lower and South Grafton families, Waters was coy on whether any would follow him to the Giants.

"I guess there are a few whispers going around but it is silly season of course,” he said.

"I have had some great players under me in the past and I know I have the respect of those blokes.

"But we have a fantastic breeding ground for talent in the Northern Rivers so I am sure I won't have any trouble finding players.

"The club's in a rebuilding phase at the moment and I am just determined to leave it in a better way than what I am going to it in.”

Waters said he plans to bring hard work and discipline to the Mullum side as he did with the Rebels.

"I want to establish that ethic and hopefully reap some rewards come the end of the season,” he said. "It is all about club culture.”