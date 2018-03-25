Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Blaze rips through upper floors of hotel

by Staff writers
22nd Mar 2018 8:35 AM

A FIRE is raging in a high-rise hotel in Dublin, Ireland.

Early reports suggest the building's occupants were safely evacuated, but an assessment is yet to be completed as firefighters continue to fight their way through burning apartments.

The blaze appears to have been part contained, though spot fires continue to flicker through thick black smoke.

Irish media is reporting the fire appears to have started in a mid-level floor of the 15-storey Metro Hotel in Ballymun. It then spread through the building's top five or six floors.

"We believe everyone got out safely", Dublin city councillor Noeleen Reilly said in a tweet.

Early reports showed flames erupting from the balcony of at least one well-ablaze apartment. This soon spread to other rooms, with debris raining to the street below.

Dublin's fire service is in attendance, and nearby roads have been sealed.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: "Five fire engines, turntable ladder and command units are dealing with a fire in a premises in #Ballymun. Road closures at Santry Cross as we deal with the fire." It's since updated to say eight are fighting the blaze, supported by command units, a foam tender and an emergency tender. Two helicopters are illuminating the building.

MORE TO COME

dublin editors picks fire hotel
Truck fire on Summerland Way north of Grafton

Truck fire on Summerland Way north of Grafton

News Truck fire impacting traffic on Summerland Way

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Politics Pensioners will receive an extra $13.20 a fortnight from this month

Donations flood into storm ravaged regions

Donations flood into storm ravaged regions

News 12 months later, Cyclone Debbie's impact still felt

Debbie the second most costly cyclone in Australia's history

Debbie the second most costly cyclone in Australia's history

News $1.71 billion to fix damage from Townsville to Lismore

Local Partners