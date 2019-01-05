Why Meghan will ditch baby tradition

There are reports the Duchess of Sussex will give birth at Frimley Park Hospital. Picture: AP Photo/Frank Augstein

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry will welcome their first child within months - but as usual, they'll be doing things their way.

For generations, expectant royal mums have opted to give birth at the exclusive Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London.

It's where Kate Middleton delivered George in 2013, Charlotte in 2015 and Louis last April, and where William and Harry themselves were born in the 1980s.

George and Amal Clooney's twins were also born at the hospital, which costs upwards of $A13,000 to give birth in.

Princess Anne and ex-husband Mark Phillips also welcomed their children at the up-market hospital.

However, a royal source has claimed the Duchess of Sussex is planning to shun that particular tradition in favour of Frimley Park Hospital.

But the decision is not entirely unprecedented - it's where Sophie, Countess of Wessex gave birth to her children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Apparently, the reason behind the former Suits star's decision is convenience, and nothing to do with the rumoured royal feud between her and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge welcomed all three children at the Lindo Wing. Picture: John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

It's because if Harry and Meghan move into their new home at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate before the child is born, Frimley Park will be a far closer option than the Lindo Wing, which is 37km away and in the middle of the busy, congested capital city.

"If their Royal Highnesses have moved to Frogmore Cottage before the birth, as planned, Frimley Park may be a more easily accessible option than St Mary's," an insider told the Daily Mail.

Late last year, Vanity Fair also reported Meghan may also be considering a home birth, and that she had been "reading up on natural-birthing techniques including hypnobirthing".

If the former Ms Markle does opt for Frimley Park, she will be in good hands.

Staff at the hospital saved the Countess' life in 2003 when she needed an emergency C-section to deliver her daughter 11 weeks early due to an acute placental abruption.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex’s baby daughter was delivered safely at Frimley Park Hospital in 2003 despite a medical emergency. Picture: AP

In 2014 she opened the hospital's neonatal unit and became visibly emotional while praising the medical team.

"The service you provide is paramount and can literally make the difference between life and death, I can attest to that!" she said at the time.

"It is rare to have the opportunity to thank people for the huge difference they have made at an important time in your life so I am so pleased to be here and to be able to say thank you in person."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to welcome their child - the seventh in line to the British throne - in the UK spring.

Queen Elizabeth gave birth at home, while Fergie delivered Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie at Portland Hospital in hospital.