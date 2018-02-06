Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

VIDEO: Ducklings migrate to shopping centre

Jenna Thompson
by

WHEN Rhys Hollingworth noticed a mother duck and her ducklings wandering around Grafton Shopping World carpark, he knew the feathered friends had made a wrong turn.  

"I was heading back to the car with family when we noticed them in the carpark wandering around," Mr Hollingworth said. 

"We began herding them to safety, but they went inside, did a loop around a couple of signs inside the shopping centre, then came back outside."

A number of shoppers looked on bemused by the spectacle. 

Once back outside, Mr Hollingworth said he was still concerned for their safety, so he and a handful of others attempted to capture them with the intention of releasing them at a nearby park. 

"We tried to put them in the box, mother first so the ducklings would follow, but she got frightened and flew away," he said.

The ducklings were collected up and placed in a box, awaiting collection from a local WIRES volunteer with mum looking on from the roof of the shopping centre.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Body found in shallow grave at construction site

Body found in shallow grave at construction site

Police in 'very early stages of investigation' into possible human remains discovered at a construction site.

Truck brings down power lines close to primary school

Essential Energy workers string a new powerline across Bacon St, Grafton, after a truck brought down the old line on Tuesday morning.

Truck driver brings down power lines near school and fails to stop.

FORCED ADOPTIONS: Clarence woman to share her story

Saint Mary's Home - Toowong

In the coming days, the Daily Examiner will share her story

Voice of experience gets nod for Group 2 gig

Clint Greenshields has been offered the chance to help mould the next generation of Group 2 players after being named as the coach of the under-23 representative team.

Greenshields named as new coach of Group 2's under-23 rep team.

Local Partners