VIDEO: Ducklings migrate to shopping centre

WHEN Rhys Hollingworth noticed a mother duck and her ducklings wandering around Grafton Shopping World carpark, he knew the feathered friends had made a wrong turn.

"I was heading back to the car with family when we noticed them in the carpark wandering around," Mr Hollingworth said.

"We began herding them to safety, but they went inside, did a loop around a couple of signs inside the shopping centre, then came back outside."

A number of shoppers looked on bemused by the spectacle.

Once back outside, Mr Hollingworth said he was still concerned for their safety, so he and a handful of others attempted to capture them with the intention of releasing them at a nearby park.

"We tried to put them in the box, mother first so the ducklings would follow, but she got frightened and flew away," he said.

The ducklings were collected up and placed in a box, awaiting collection from a local WIRES volunteer with mum looking on from the roof of the shopping centre.