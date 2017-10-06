Ducks fall fowl at Good Intent Hotel

FIVE under-age ducks attempted to sneak into the Good Intent Hotel to wet their beaks on Thursday until a concerned resident foiled their plans.

The teenage flock who were found concealed in a cardboard box in a nearby car park failed to provide any form of identification or ownership, however authorities can confirm they are of Muscovy descent.

The birds are now in custody at Clarence Valley Council Animal Pound and are awaiting adoption or for their owners to come forward.

For more information please phone the CVC Animal Pound on 026642 5689.