33°
Community

Ducks fall fowl at Good Intent Hotel

Jenna Thompson
by

FIVE under-age ducks attempted to sneak into the Good Intent Hotel to wet their beaks on Thursday until a concerned resident foiled their plans.

The teenage flock who were found concealed in a cardboard box in a nearby car park failed to provide any form of identification or ownership, however authorities can confirm they are of Muscovy descent.

The birds are now in custody at Clarence Valley Council Animal Pound and are awaiting adoption or for their owners to come forward.

For more information please phone the CVC Animal Pound on 026642 5689.

Topics:  clarence valley council animal pound ducks

Grafton Daily Examiner
TAKE COVER: It's about to get wet and windy

TAKE COVER: It's about to get wet and windy

Move your car to safety with possible hail on the way

BEHIND THE DESK: Should Thaiday have been dropped?

WATCH: Moose and Pottsy tackle the big issues in sport this week

Tackling the big issues in sport this week

Dear Malcolm, please end the marriage survey trauma

Examples of marriage equality homophobia from around Australia.

Should the same-sex marriage survey continue?

Girl in critical condition after Yamba incident

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked by NSW Ambulance to attend an incident involving a 12 year old girl in Yamba NSW.

Girl in critical condition after incident in Yamba

Local Partners