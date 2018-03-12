LOOK LOCK LEAVE: Drop in Lower Clarence crime rates

SAFETY FIRST: Diana Murray, a guest relations officer from the Blue Dolphin Holiday Resort, holds the Look Lock Leave lanyard they hand out to all their guests.

SAFETY FIRST: Diana Murray, a guest relations officer from the Blue Dolphin Holiday Resort, holds the Look Lock Leave lanyard they hand out to all their guests. Clarence Valley Council

BEER coasters and lanyards are not the most obvious tools to tackle crime, but in the Lower Clarence both have contributed to reducing crime rates by almost a third over summer.

Over the Christmas holiday period 300,000 beer coasters and 2500 lanyards with the 'Look Lock Leave' slogan were handed out to residents and holiday makers in the Lower Clarence to encourage people to lock their homes, tents and caravans when they went out.

Over the same period, there was a 29 per cent drop in incidents of break and entering and stealing from holiday parks and caravan parks, according to crime statistics released by the Coffs Clarence Local Area Command.

Clarence Valley Council's safe communities project officer, Sharon Moore, said the results were impressive, and proved the simple act of locking up stopped crime.

The Blue Dolphin Holiday Resort in Yamba saw the biggest drop in reported crime with a 78 per cent reduction.

Blue Dolphin operations manager Mathew Mitchell said the campaign was definitely worth continuing.

"We still hand out our keys with the lanyards attached, because we thought it's this was a good way to inform guests of the risks without alarming them," Mr Mitchell said.

"The added police presence this year was also a bonus, and contributed to faster responses, and more frequent patrols."

To continue the success of the campaign, a Look Lock Leave information booth will be hosted by police and Mrs Moore at the Iluka Markets on April 1.

The Look Lock Leave campaign was funded by the Justice Department to reduce the rates of break-ins and stealing in the Lower Clarence.