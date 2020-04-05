Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
handcuffs, arrest, generic, police, arrested
handcuffs, arrest, generic, police, arrested
Crime

DUI charge, then fine for North Coast isolation breach

Adam Hourigan
5th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN pulled over for a random breath-test has become the latest North Coast resident fined for breaching the Public Health Act by not self-isolating.

At 10.20pm on Thursday, Richmond Police District officers pulled over a car travelling on Ballina Road, Goonellabah.

The 32-year-old man was subjected to a breath test, which returned a positive reading.

Police say he was arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station and submitted to a breath analysis returning a reading of 0.132.

He was charged with mid-range PCA and was granted conditional bail to appear in Ballina Local Court on 23 June 2020.

Police allege that the man informed them that he had returned from Singapore on March 22 and was self-isolating. However, he had left the house and did not have a reasonable excuse. For breaching the Public Health Act, he also received an infringement.

It comes following the fining of a 65-year-old woman in Grafton, who was reported to Coffs/Clarence police for not self-isolating, and attending a shopping centre after recently returning from Indonesia.

“Police are investigating any reports of breaches of self-isolation orders and anyone found in breach of the orders well be dealt with,” Coffs Clarence Acting Inspector Wiles said.

“Police now have a $1000 on-the-spot fine that can be issued, and police will be issuing these fines if these offences are detected,” he said.

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected 14-day self-isolation breaches to Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.

coronavirus coronavirus clarence coronavirus northernrivers goonellabah nsw police richmond police
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flu jabs play important role in helping battle coronavirus

        premium_icon Flu jabs play important role in helping battle coronavirus

        News Getting a flu shot might not protect you from the COVID-19 virus but it is the next best thing you can do to fight against the disease.

        CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        News ‘Someone was having a major meltdown … followed by security telling him that he was...

        GROCERY DELIVERY: Clarence businesses helping our residents

        GROCERY DELIVERY: Clarence businesses helping our residents

        News Clarence Valley businesses and producers have come to the rescue with local grocery...

        REVEALED: Where Clarence COVID cases are by postcode

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where Clarence COVID cases are by postcode

        Health NSW Health has just released data that breaks down the location of coronavirus...