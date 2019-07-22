Dumped trolleys raise ire of Grafton resident

WALKING along the banks of the Clarence River in Grafton, an area slated to be the site of a new riverfront precinct, Richard Cockbain has been disappointed to regularly find abandoned and dumped shopping trolleys clogging up the river.

Mr Cockbain said he regularly walks along the riverfront, and often finds trolleys and other debris littered through along the shore and near stormwater drains.

"There's a lot of mess along the riverfront, and I don't think it's a good look for the town,” he said.

One area that Mr Cockbain said attracts a number of dumped trolleys is near Grafton Rowing Club's storage shed, which has seen trolleys there for months.

"The longest one has been there is about five months, and then there's another two that have been there I think for three months, and then another two have been there for a month or so,” he said.

"We had a bunch of rowers come to the area from across Australia recently, and I don't think it's a good look for the town to have these trolleys dumped in the river.”

Abandoned shopping trolleys can be reported to Trolley Tracker, who work with local government officials, trolley collection contractors and supermarket managers to return shopping trolleys to stores and to report lost trolleys.