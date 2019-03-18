Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DUNN GOOD: Matthew Dunn-trained La Scopa charges down the inside of the track to take out the $150,000 NRRA Country Championships qualifier at the Clarence River Jockey Club.
DUNN GOOD: Matthew Dunn-trained La Scopa charges down the inside of the track to take out the $150,000 NRRA Country Championships qualifier at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Matthew Elkerton
Horses

Dunn off to Sydney after favourite flies home

Matthew Elkerton
by
18th Mar 2019 1:00 PM | Updated: 6:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACING: Murwillumbah mega-trainer Matt Dunn flexed his considerable muscle at the Clarence River Jockey Club to book a third-straight berth in the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships final on April 7.

Dunn was unstoppable in the $150,000 Northern Rivers Racing Association qualifier as La Scopa flew down the outside to win by a length from Queen of Kingston.

It was the fifth win for the Dunn juggernaut at yesterday's Blues, Brews and Barbecues race day after earlier taking out the Yamba Cup.

It was a premier ride from Sydney jockey Jason Collet, who had been flown up to Grafton specifically for the race.

La Scopa had started the Championships qualifier as outright favourite, the only horse to be single figures with betting agency Ladbrokes.

Local challengers She's Choosie (Greg Kilner) and Rakhish (Scott Henley) both put in gallant performances as they led the field for most of the 1400m journey with Rakhish settling for fourth under jockey Anthony Allen.

country championships crjc horses matt dunn northern rivers racing association race horse racing racing nsw
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Grief-stricken city caught in media crosshairs

    Grief-stricken city caught in media crosshairs

    Opinion THE forgotten victims in moments of violent tragedy are the communities affected by the unwanted - but inevitable - media scrutiny.

    • 18th Mar 2019 6:13 PM
    Country star writes special verse for Grafton

    Country star writes special verse for Grafton

    News Williamson asks "What have you done to Grafton?”

    Good fruit and great service rewarded for our Farmer Lou

    premium_icon Good fruit and great service rewarded for our Farmer Lou

    Business Community service award for popular fruit shop owner

    Police raid NSW homes of massacre terrorist’s family

    premium_icon Police raid NSW homes of massacre terrorist’s family

    Crime Raids have hit Australian terrorist's family homes