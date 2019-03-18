Dunn off to Sydney after favourite flies home

DUNN GOOD: Matthew Dunn-trained La Scopa charges down the inside of the track to take out the $150,000 NRRA Country Championships qualifier at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

DUNN GOOD: Matthew Dunn-trained La Scopa charges down the inside of the track to take out the $150,000 NRRA Country Championships qualifier at the Clarence River Jockey Club. Matthew Elkerton

RACING: Murwillumbah mega-trainer Matt Dunn flexed his considerable muscle at the Clarence River Jockey Club to book a third-straight berth in the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships final on April 7.

Dunn was unstoppable in the $150,000 Northern Rivers Racing Association qualifier as La Scopa flew down the outside to win by a length from Queen of Kingston.

It was the fifth win for the Dunn juggernaut at yesterday's Blues, Brews and Barbecues race day after earlier taking out the Yamba Cup.

It was a premier ride from Sydney jockey Jason Collet, who had been flown up to Grafton specifically for the race.

La Scopa had started the Championships qualifier as outright favourite, the only horse to be single figures with betting agency Ladbrokes.

Local challengers She's Choosie (Greg Kilner) and Rakhish (Scott Henley) both put in gallant performances as they led the field for most of the 1400m journey with Rakhish settling for fourth under jockey Anthony Allen.