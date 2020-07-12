Dunn ready to back up Rosehill win with Maclean Cup

Jockey Jason Collett got the job done Matt Dunn-trained Rothenburg in the race 3 the TAB Highway Class 3 Handicap during Sydney Racing at Rosehill Gardens on July 11, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans)

MURWILLUMBAH trainer Matt Dunn bagged a 26th Highway Handicap winner at Rosehill on Saturday before lining up in Sunday’s $32,000 Maclean Bowling Club Maclean Cup (1400m).

The Northern Rivers Racing Association leading trainer ran last start Highway winner Rothenburg at Rosehill Gardens before putting five-year-old Snitzel gelding Saxton Rock forward in Sunday’s feature at Grafton.

Dunn told The Daily Telegraph’s Ray Thomas he believes his gelding could “go close” before the race at Rosehill.

“He was pretty good the other day,” he told The Tele’s chief racing writer Ray Thomas.

“He is going to need a bit of luck from the wide barrier (18) but if he finds some cover he has a nice turn of foot.”

Jason Collett, who produced a fabulous effort to win the Grafton Cup on Sixties Groove on Thursday, rode Rothenburg, replacing James McDonald.

Dunn isn’t the only trainer with a Highway runner and starter in the Maclean Cup.

Scone’s Rod Northam has Magic Charlee in the Highway and After All That in the Maclean Cup.

Magic Charlee has won two of his 15 starts but is yet to win for Northam after transferring from Kris Lees’ stable in early May.

The Magic Albert four-year-old gelding has placed at his last two starts for Northam and drawn ideally (2) with Nash Rawiller to ride.

The Scone trainer has eight-year-old Time Thief gelding After All That ready to pounce in the Maclean Cup.

The winner of six from 42 starts has amassed almost $480,000 in prizemoney.

He has been close a number of times to some big wins.

His two starts in Country Championship Finals at Randwick have netted a 16th (Clearly Innocent 2016) and a second to Free Standing in 2017.

He ran second to Plucky Girl in the 2018 Tamworth Cup edging out Belflyer and then won the Country Cup at Scone a few weeks later.

He was then sixth to Belflyer in the Kosciuszkoand then sixth to Havasay in last year’s Ramornie.

A last start sixth to Tamworth star Burning Crown over 1100m at Scone on June 26 has him in fine fettle.

2kg claiming apprentice Reece Jones will ride him and with 57kg the gelding is well weighted to jump and be in a prominent position from his barrier nine.

Northam has also drawn well at Rosehill with Magic Charlee in barrier two.

Fellow Hunter and North West District Racing Association trainers Mark Mason, Cody Morgan and Jane Clement have also drawn fairly with their horses.

Morgan has two runners – Blazing Tycoon and Ronan’s Rock – engaged Blazing Tycoon drawing barrier five and Ronan’s Rock 10.

Louise Day claims 3kg off Blazing Tycoon dropping him to 55.5kg while Adam Hyeronimus rides Ronan’s Rock.

Mikayla Weir also claims 3kg off Hardyo for Jane Clement and they jump from barrier six while Mark Mason’s Mystic Splendour has Rachel King on board and they go from barrier one.