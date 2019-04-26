No jail after disabled women raped

A disabled woman has avoided jail for holding two intellectually impaired women captive, with the help of her carer, and raping them over nearly two months on the Victorian-NSW border.

Kimberley Cramp, 28, and her partner-carer Alexander Trewin, 27, befriended the women before conning them into going to the couple's Wodonga home, where the victims were held captive between August 15 and October 12, 2016.

Cramp digitally raped both women, aged 22 and 26, Victoria's County Court was told on Friday.

Cramp and Trewin each pleaded guilty to two counts of false imprisonment and two of theft, while Cramp also pleaded guilty to three counts of rape.

Judge Richard Smith said Trewin helped Cramp to keep their vulnerable victims from leaving. The duo took the women to Centrelink to obtain benefits but kept the money.

Cramp was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order and Trewin to an 18-month community corrections order.

The court was told Cramp was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child, had a mild intellectual disability, an anti-social personality disorder and received a disability pension.

Trewin, living with Cramp and her mother, had a mild intellectual disability and mental health problems.

"Because of their respective disabilities, a prison sentence for … either would be more onerous," Judge Smith said.