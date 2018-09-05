Duo's joy in helping others

WE HEARD about volunteering from other volunteers who recommended we get involved at The New School of Arts Neighbourhood House Community Hub.

They told us about what the Neighbourhood Centre did for the community.

"Mary actually recommended it to me and I like the idea of getting out, socialising and really helping others in the community,” Midge said.

We chose to volunteer with The New School of Arts because we really believe in the services, information and help we are able to provide the community, what we are able to help with and how we are able to witness and participate in real change in our local community.

The support we get as volunteers from the staff is amazing but mostly it is the clients that keep us coming back.

Daily activities in the Community Hub range from helping with information and referrals, food recovery and relief, making tea and coffee, booking appointments for our different services to helping with computer access and photocopying.

The days are varied and activities depend a lot on the individual client's need. Some people just drop in for that social contact, to have a chat and tell us how things are going in their lives.

We would love for more of the community to be aware of what we do, how we can help and what services we have available. Please drop in and see what we do. We are fortunate to have this amazing local, supportive and inclusive community space. Even if you are just needing to get out and enjoy a chat, call in.

What we love about volunteering is the feeling that we are making a real difference to lives in our community.

Our free Friday barbecues are one of our favourite things about working at The New School of Arts Neighbourhood House. This is put on weekly by the dedicated students and teachers from McAuley Catholic College.

We are fortunate to see the interactions between students and the community, and the different community members themselves. The genuine gratitude and thanks we receive, even if it is just for making a cup of coffee, really is the highlight of our week.