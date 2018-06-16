DUST FOR DOLLARS: Great Endeavour Rally leaves Gold Coast

READY TO RALLY: Team Classic's Morrison Duncan and Ramy Filo at the start line of the Great Endeavour Rally on the Gold Coast.

READY TO RALLY: Team Classic's Morrison Duncan and Ramy Filo at the start line of the Great Endeavour Rally on the Gold Coast. Jarrard Potter

RAISING $47,000 for charity is no easy feat, but for the car crew of Team Classic, it's all part of the fun of taking part in the Great Endeavour Rally.

The Gold Coast based team is one of 30 teams taking part in the eight day journey of more than 3000km from the Gold Coast through outback NSW south to Dubbo before finishing in the Clarence Valley town of Yamba.

Team Classic, made up of duo Ramy Filo and Morrison Duncan, have been taking part in the rally for five years, and enjoy the camaraderie of the event.

"The friendship and obviously the cause brings us back, and it's great to see parts of the country you wouldn't normally see," Mr Filo said.

"You wouldn't normally go out and drive in certain areas and every year (the rally destination) changes so I think that's great."

OFF AND RUNNING: The Great Endeavour Rally at the start line on the Gold Coast. Jarrard Potter

Mr Duncan said the team was proud they could raise close to $50,000 for the Endeavour Foundation, which works alongside people with disability to live, learn, work and flourish according to their individual interests and priorities.

"We're based on the Gold Coast so a lot of businesses that we deal with and support us are based here and that helps," he said.

Rally coordinator Nathan Woolhouse said participants from all over Australia had been preparing their vehicles and fundraising for many months.

"What these guys do is just extraordinary," Mr Woolhouse said.

"From cent sales and sausage sizzles to sponsorship deals with local businesses, they raise thousands of dollars for Endeavour Foundation and they get their local communities on board with them.

"You can feel the anticipation in the atmosphere here and we'll be taking that with us through every town we visit, spending cash in local communities who cater for the rally and giving them a boost as well.

"After all that time and effort, this is the moment everyone has been waiting for."