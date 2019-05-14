Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yamba water main pipe work.
Yamba water main pipe work.
Council News

Dusty work to bring cleaner water to Yamba

Adam Hourigan
by
14th May 2019 11:09 AM

THERE may be some dust flying through the streets of Yamba soon, but it will ensure that Yamba's water supply will keep flowing into the future.

From next Monday, Clarence Valley Council will lay a new water main on the southern footpath along Coldstream street in Yamba.

The work will replace the current water main which was constructed in 1955 and is nearing the end of the lifespan.

By replacing the water main, it allows a controlled change over of the main, as opposed to responding to a possible broken water main in the central business district.

Council consulted with businesses in the area, and the work will take approximately three weeks to complete, with businesses affected for a short length of time.

The new main will allow fire hydrants to be moved away from shop entrances, improved water quality for the area as well as allowing the removal of trees to match those on the northern side of the street with no disruption to supply.

The work will take place during the day or evening cording to feedback, and there will be concrete cutting creating noise and dust.

Work is expected to be finished by June 7.

clarence development clarence valley council yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Childcare subsidy for families a 'first step'

    premium_icon Childcare subsidy for families a 'first step'

    Politics A family daycare provider has welcomed policy changes but wants both parties to go further

    Jacaranda invites written for NZ PM, mayor, Muslim imam

    premium_icon Jacaranda invites written for NZ PM, mayor, Muslim imam

    News 'Inclusiveness has been a key theme for the past 85 years'

    Penalty rate protesters make Mother's Day point

    premium_icon Penalty rate protesters make Mother's Day point

    News Workers rally at electorate office to drive home weekend pay cuts

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    News “I’d let the cops know and your neighbours too."