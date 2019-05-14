Dusty work to bring cleaner water to Yamba

THERE may be some dust flying through the streets of Yamba soon, but it will ensure that Yamba's water supply will keep flowing into the future.

From next Monday, Clarence Valley Council will lay a new water main on the southern footpath along Coldstream street in Yamba.

The work will replace the current water main which was constructed in 1955 and is nearing the end of the lifespan.

By replacing the water main, it allows a controlled change over of the main, as opposed to responding to a possible broken water main in the central business district.

Council consulted with businesses in the area, and the work will take approximately three weeks to complete, with businesses affected for a short length of time.

The new main will allow fire hydrants to be moved away from shop entrances, improved water quality for the area as well as allowing the removal of trees to match those on the northern side of the street with no disruption to supply.

The work will take place during the day or evening cording to feedback, and there will be concrete cutting creating noise and dust.

Work is expected to be finished by June 7.