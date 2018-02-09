Sad end to Dusty the Brooms Head dingo

Photographer and friend of Dusty, Steve Otton, photographed him on the Brooms Head Rd in September.

A GULMARRAD resident has promised $500 for a statue to commemorate a Brooms Head character, who was trapped and shot late last year.

The story and sad fate of the Dusty Phantom, a dingo or wild dog National Parks and Wildlife Services rangers destroyed in December has stirred John Ibbotson to stump up the cash.

"Maybe a bronze of Dusty on the corner of the Brooms Head and Sandon roads would be appropriate, like The Dog on the Tucker Box, but with a plaque simply saying 'Dusty the Dingo - A True Australian'," Mr Ibbotson said.

"If people think the idea of a bronze is appealing and worth promoting, I'd start the ball rolling with $500."

Mr Ibbotson said he learned most of Dusty's story from local photographer and writer Steve Otton, who had befriended the dingo over the past year.

"It had got to the stage that Dusty recognised the sound of Steve's car and would come down to play with his dogs," Mr Ibbotson said.

"He's been absolutely devastated since he was shot."

Mr Ibbotson said the dingo's existence had polarised the community.

"I've learned there was a family at North Brooms Head who fed him and got on well with him," he said.

"But there was a neighbour who reported him to the NPWS and they said they would go out and shoot him."

He said the eagerness for the NPWS to kill a dingo seemed odd.

"It's not as though there's great mobs of them roaming around decimating the wildlife," he said.

"He was an apex predator living in wildlife park. Why would he have been killed?"

Reports in the local media show there were a number of people, including Mr Otton, who enjoyed Dusty's presence while he roamed a territory from Sandon River to Sandy Creek to Red Cliff and the edge of Brooms Head.

He said NPWS could have put him into a sanctuary and tested him to see if he was a purebred dingo.

"Even if he wasn't 100 per cent pure Dusty looked and acted like a dingo so was there a need to destroy him?" Mr Ibbotson said.

"Had he done anything to justify his demise, except give joy to many Brooms Head residents and visitors?

"Couldn't he have been allowed to just live out his life? Apparently not."

A NPWS spokesman said a feral dog at Brooms Head was trapped and destroyed in early December after residents and visitors raised concerns about their safety after it approached them or entered properties.