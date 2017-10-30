Dutch uni students helping flood proof the Clarence

Six Dutch TU Delft masters students students: Thomas Harrewijn, Etienne Kras, Daan Bader, Pieter Woudenberg, Edward de Wit and Stef Lambregts who will be here early next year studying flood mitigation in the Clarence Valley.

A TEAM of Dutch university masters student will be here early next year to help flood proof the Clarence Valley.

The study is a multi-discplinary project involving the Clarence Valley Council, Monash University in Melbourne and Dutch university TU Delft.

The Dutch group is six civil engineering masters degree students: Thomas Harrewijn, Etienne Kras, Daan Bader, Pieter Woudenberg, Edward de Wit and Stef Lambregts.

The study will look at what happens when heavy rain in the Clarence catchment pushes the 394km river's flow from a its average 160m3/s to 20,000m3/s during major floods.

On a Facebook page, Project Clarence Valley, the team has described the project as: "research to optimize the use of conveyance capacity of floodplains.

"The Dutch project 'Ruimte voor de Rivier' (Room for the River) can be seen as a reference project. Our project approach will contain a short site visit and we will continue our studies at the University in Melbourne.”

The team has invited people to like the page Project Clarence Valley to receive updates on their work.