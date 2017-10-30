News

Dutch uni students helping flood proof the Clarence

Six Dutch TU Delft masters students students: Thomas Harrewijn, Etienne Kras, Daan Bader, Pieter Woudenberg, Edward de Wit and Stef Lambregts who will be here early next year studying flood mitigation in the Clarence Valley.
Six Dutch TU Delft masters students students: Thomas Harrewijn, Etienne Kras, Daan Bader, Pieter Woudenberg, Edward de Wit and Stef Lambregts who will be here early next year studying flood mitigation in the Clarence Valley.
Tim Howard
by

A TEAM of Dutch university masters student will be here early next year to help flood proof the Clarence Valley.

The study is a multi-discplinary project involving the Clarence Valley Council, Monash University in Melbourne and Dutch university TU Delft.

The Dutch group is six civil engineering masters degree students: Thomas Harrewijn, Etienne Kras, Daan Bader, Pieter Woudenberg, Edward de Wit and Stef Lambregts.

The study will look at what happens when heavy rain in the Clarence catchment pushes the 394km river's flow from a its average 160m3/s to 20,000m3/s during major floods.

On a Facebook page, Project Clarence Valley, the team has described the project as: "research to optimize the use of conveyance capacity of floodplains.

"The Dutch project 'Ruimte voor de Rivier' (Room for the River) can be seen as a reference project. Our project approach will contain a short site visit and we will continue our studies at the University in Melbourne.”

The team has invited people to like the page Project Clarence Valley to receive updates on their work.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Nest boxes to house native fauna at new prison

Nest boxes to house native fauna at new prison

We're building Australia's largest prison infrastructure and I am thrilled we can add some social infrastructure in the mix - Gulaptis

WATCH: Fisherman in shock after shark encounter

Shark in the Richmond River at Ballina.

"Definitely a once in a lifetime experience."

Final day of muster, a real love affair for Tania

WE DO: Country music star and marriage celebrant Tania Kernaghan, front left and Clarence Valley Country Music Muster organiser Wendy Gordon with some of the 'newlyweds'. Eighteen couples officially renewed their marriage vows on Sunday morning at the muster.

Country music's Tania Kernaghan stars in different role

Harwood Bridge work damages Yamba water main

Piling work on the new Harwood Bridge.

Yamba water main damaged, causing low pressure to residences.

Local Partners